Jamtara Gang: Police trap Jamtara gang, recover numerous debit cards, mobiles and laptops

Kolkata: Jamtara is the main source of multiple scams in Kolkata city. Whether it’s online fraud, or ATM card skimming, the Jamtara Gang’s whereabouts have always been at the forefront of investigations. The intelligence department of the Kolkata police had for a long time heard that the Jamtara gang, which was stuck after the lockdown, was plotting fraud in the city of Kolkata.

As soon as the news was received, the intelligence department of Kolkata police started monitoring them. Detectives’ fears are well known, as Jamtara’s movements have recently increased in some areas around the city. At one end of the city, the less populated areas, the cycle continues. In the area of ​​Keshtpur or Rajarhat, adjacent to the airport of the city, the business of smuggling goods was quite prominent.

A total of 16 people were arrested in raids in Keshtpur, Shapurji and Kasba areas on Wednesday night. Huge amount of material was recovered from them. The Anti-Bank Fraud Section of the Kolkata Police’s Intelligence Division found out that it was mainly their business to get bank account numbers and phone numbers, withdraw money through ATM cards, and take delivery of goods bought illegally.

Sixteen debit cards, six mobile phones and six laptops of different banks were confiscated from the suspects. The investigating team of the intelligence department included Sub-Inspector Jitendra Prasad, Sub-Inspector Gautam Lama, Sub-Inspector Amit Singh, and officers of the Bank Fraud Branch of the Intelligence Department.

Kolkata police want to take 18 accused into custody on Thursday. Police said they wanted to go deeper into the investigation by collecting information from various documents and electrical equipment seized. Sources said that the intelligence department of Kolkata police wants to thwart the plan by gathering more information after getting the accused in their custody. The accused have been remanded in police custody till the 15th