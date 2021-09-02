Kolkata Police: Masurdal polish with stone powder! The operation of the enforcement branch caught the factory adulterated

Kolkata: The Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police is conducting daily searches in different parts of the city against adulteration and illegal activities in food. This time it was caught that the work of polishing lentils was going on with stone powder. As a result of polishing, the lentils were absolutely shiny. As a result, dalmill owners have the advantage of selling in the market.

There are many dal mills in Daspara of Ultodanga. Even before this, there was a lot of noise in the area about mug dal polish. The Enforcement Branch raided a dalmill on 13A / 26 Arif Road on Thursday afternoon. At that time polishing was going on with powder like white stone. When the owner of the pulse mill, Bishal Jaiswal, was asked about it, he said that the brighter the lentil pulse, the more the demand from the people will increase. “Everyone washes the lentils before cooking,” he said. As a result, this powder does not go into the human body. As a result, there is no loss.

In this regard, Dr. Prashant Biswas, a researcher in the Food Processing Department of Jadavpur University, said, They polish the fungus or bad branch with powder and make it shiny. Each lentil stalk is a lentil stalk across two parts. This fungus remains in the groove of the lentils. And from this a toxin called aflatoxin is found in him. When cooking pulses, aflatoxin can be lost at four to five times the heat it takes. Therefore, without everyone’s knowledge, aflatoxin is likely to enter the human body. ” This aflatoxin is type 2 carcinogenic. That is the cause of cancer.

The Enforcement Branch has started a case on adulterated lentils. Police have seized 348 bags of polished lentils. Each bag weighs 30 kg. Police also recovered a few sacks of white powder. The accused owner of the factory, Bishal Jaiswal, has been arrested. Police from the Enforcement Branch will take him to court on Friday.