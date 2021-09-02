Mukul Roy: Mukul Roy admitted to SSKM the day after Shuvendu’s attack! Bengal politics is in turmoil

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy was admitted to SSKM Hospital. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital on Thursday morning due to illness. He is currently being held in Cabin 103, Woodburn Ward, SSKM Hospital. A team of 5 doctors has been formed to examine him. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Despite winning on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar, Mukul returned home after the Trinamool government came to power for the third time in the state. Saputra joined the grassroots. Subhendu Adhikari, the state’s opposition leader, then filed a petition seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post under the anti-defection law. Mukul’s dismissal has already been heard several times in the house of Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. Shuvendu himself was present there twice. Although Mukul Roy was also summoned, he has not yet gone due to illness.

In such a situation, Shuvendu Adhikari claimed on Wednesday, ‘Mukul Roy has been kept at home in a sick condition. He is not attending the PAC meeting either. That means we will spend, we will keep accounts, this is the policy of the grassroots known as Katmani. Although Shuvendu has claimed that he will go as far as he has to go to dismiss Mukul Roy as MLA. Mukul was admitted to SSKM Hospital 24 hours before Shuvendu’s attack.

Incidentally, in the first week of August this year, Mukul Roy publicly remarked in Krishnanagar that if there is a by-election in Krishnanagar, the Trinamool will be defeated there. There, the BJP will return to its glory. A little later, however, he said, “It’s not right to say that.” However, a section of the Trinamool claimed that Mukul Roy’s statement was inconsistent due to his illness. Even Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu mentioned his father’s illness. Even after coming to the assembly, Mukul Roy claimed that he is still a BJP MLA. That statement also created ‘sickness’ speculation. Although Shuvendu claims, the whole thing is drama. However, the admission of Mukul to SSKM has caused a stir in state politics.