Mukul Roy | There is no need for hospitalization right now, SSKM said after examining Mukul

11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mukul Roy was released from the hospital as of today. A five-member medical board was formed shortly after his admission today. All kinds of physical examinations are done for a long time. After all, the doctors decided that there was no need for hospitalization at the moment. Tomorrow he will probably come to the hospital again at SSKM-Hospital for several tests.

Mukul Roy has a number of neurological problems. There are variations of sodium potassium. There is a feeling of obsession. Seeing all these symptoms, a five-member medical board was formed for the treatment of Mukul Roy this afternoon. As soon as the board was formed under the leadership of neurologist Gautam Gangopadhyay, the process of admission to Cabin No. 103 in Woodburn Block started. But like the doctors, it will work even if you don’t admit him now. Today Nirmal Majhi, Bobby Hakim came to meet Mukul Roy. His son Shuvrangshu Roy was with Mukul Roy all the time.

And the BJP has started fishing in this muddy water. Is Mukul admitted to Woodburn to avoid hearing in PAC Malaya High Court? BJP leaders are asking questions. Yesterday, Shuvendu warned about this and said, “Mukul Roy is being hidden by pretending to be ill. Mukul is not holding any meeting. However, Mamata has appointed Mukul as the chairman of the PC. We will exemplify the verdict in the Manipur case.” I won’t let you. “

Then Mukul went to SSKM today. However, sources said, Mukul did not want to be admitted to the hospital initially. Note that the hearing of the PAC case will be held in the High Court on September 6. The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly has already submitted the affidavit in that case on behalf of Mukul and the Speaker.

Perth Chatterjee opened his mouth with the heat of BJP on this day. He said, “It is clear from Shuvendu’s remarks that the BJP is using the agency. That is why the Leader of the Opposition is trying to imply such remarks.” Dilip Ghosh’s counter sarcasm, “We did not do politics. We did not study in that school. Parthada was the headmaster of that school. So he knows everything well.”

Perth Chatterjee, however, played defensively in the end. “Dilip Babura comments on everything, we will not comment on anything pending,” he said.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Covid Third Wave | WB Measure | Fight to save children from Coronasur! How ready state- Find out in the picture

47 mins ago admin

Cbi ‍ | Rail: CBI raids South-Eastern Railway office, big secret leaked! Everyone is surprised …

2 hours ago admin

CM Felicitate 1700 successful students in board and joint entrance exam 1700 masterpieces to welcome students to the Chief Minister! Mamata Banerjee’s big announcement about scholarship – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Mukul Roy | There is no need for hospitalization right now, SSKM said after examining Mukul

11 mins ago admin

Covid Third Wave | WB Measure | Fight to save children from Coronasur! How ready state- Find out in the picture

47 mins ago admin

Cbi ‍ | Rail: CBI raids South-Eastern Railway office, big secret leaked! Everyone is surprised …

2 hours ago admin

CM Felicitate 1700 successful students in board and joint entrance exam 1700 masterpieces to welcome students to the Chief Minister! Mamata Banerjee’s big announcement about scholarship – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Big news according to the Election Commission, Pujo is already the instrument of voting in Bengal? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin