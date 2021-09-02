Mukul Roy | There is no need for hospitalization right now, SSKM said after examining Mukul

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy was released from the hospital as of today. A five-member medical board was formed shortly after his admission today. All kinds of physical examinations are done for a long time. After all, the doctors decided that there was no need for hospitalization at the moment. Tomorrow he will probably come to the hospital again at SSKM-Hospital for several tests.

Mukul Roy has a number of neurological problems. There are variations of sodium potassium. There is a feeling of obsession. Seeing all these symptoms, a five-member medical board was formed for the treatment of Mukul Roy this afternoon. As soon as the board was formed under the leadership of neurologist Gautam Gangopadhyay, the process of admission to Cabin No. 103 in Woodburn Block started. But like the doctors, it will work even if you don’t admit him now. Today Nirmal Majhi, Bobby Hakim came to meet Mukul Roy. His son Shuvrangshu Roy was with Mukul Roy all the time.

And the BJP has started fishing in this muddy water. Is Mukul admitted to Woodburn to avoid hearing in PAC Malaya High Court? BJP leaders are asking questions. Yesterday, Shuvendu warned about this and said, “Mukul Roy is being hidden by pretending to be ill. Mukul is not holding any meeting. However, Mamata has appointed Mukul as the chairman of the PC. We will exemplify the verdict in the Manipur case.” I won’t let you. “

Then Mukul went to SSKM today. However, sources said, Mukul did not want to be admitted to the hospital initially. Note that the hearing of the PAC case will be held in the High Court on September 6. The Secretary of the Legislative Assembly has already submitted the affidavit in that case on behalf of Mukul and the Speaker.

Perth Chatterjee opened his mouth with the heat of BJP on this day. He said, “It is clear from Shuvendu’s remarks that the BJP is using the agency. That is why the Leader of the Opposition is trying to imply such remarks.” Dilip Ghosh’s counter sarcasm, “We did not do politics. We did not study in that school. Parthada was the headmaster of that school. So he knows everything well.”

Perth Chatterjee, however, played defensively in the end. “Dilip Babura comments on everything, we will not comment on anything pending,” he said.