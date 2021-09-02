Simbox rescued from captured Bangladeshi, phone coming from Pakistan, Qatar! Detectives are looking for militants

#Kolkata: Central and state agencies, including IB, will interrogate Bangladeshi Mamun, who was arrested by the STF of the state police. The STF of the state police has found several secret hideouts of Mamun. Mamun may have militant links, so other agency officials, including Central and State IB, have contacted the STF of the state police. Detectives have learned that Mamun used to receive calls from Qatar, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and other places through Simbox technology. The STF of the state police is interrogating whether there is any involvement of the militant organization.

Who is this Mamun? Three people, including a Bangladeshi, have been caught in the STF net of the state police. Symbox of cyber crime and militant conversation has been recovered. Besides, several electronics items including SIM, router, laptop were recovered. According to STF sources of the state police, a total of three people, including a Bangladeshi, have been arrested from the airport. Rescued.23 Symbox. By converting international calls from abroad such as Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan, Dubai through Simbox, they turned into ordinary calls or Indian calls and they carried out a big cycle of crime.

State Police STF detectives claim that they are investigating whether the militant group used the Simbox to talk through the Simbox. According to the state police intelligence sources, the main gang named Mamun was arrested on Wednesday night. The arrested Bangladeshi is the main head of this cycle. The STF of the state police has also arrested his two accomplices Nadia Irshad and Ranjit of Siliguri. On Wednesday night, STF of the state police recovered 23 SIM boxes from seven different places including Siliguri, Kolkata, Taltala, Jalpaiguri and Bidhannagar. That SIM box has 256 SIM slot capacity. Rescued 16 routers, 400 pre-activated SIMs, laptops, data cables and multiple electronics.

This Mamun, who was caught by the STF of the state police, is the main head of the Bangladeshi clique. He used to convert these calls from abroad into normal calls through Symbox technology. His two cousins ​​Nadia Irshad and Siliguri Ranjit used to work according to their zone wise area. Symboxes are commonly used by people from militant organizations so that their whereabouts are not known. That is why the STF of the state police is interrogating whether there is any such connection with this Bangladeshi Mamun. Tomorrow the Central Agency will come and interrogate Mamun.

After questioning Mamun, the STF of the state police got the hadith of Naya Dera. After interrogating Mamun on Thursday afternoon, the detectives found a new address in the Dragon and Jagon area at the Bhutan border at Alipurduar. STF detectives conducted an operation there. Three more SIM boxes and 200 more SIM cards were recovered. According to STF sources, Mamun had rented several floors in a five-storey house in Alipurduar. An operation was carried out there with a young man. There were these illegal conversations with SIM boxes.

It is being investigated whether he was talking to anyone from the militant group. According to STF sources, militants may have joined Mamun, which is why other central and state agencies, including the IB, want to come and interrogate him. The main task of this cycle was to convert foreign calls to normal GSM calls through SIM box. Militant organizations usually use the symbol box in this way. Mamun is being questioned on whether there is any involvement of militant organization. The court remanded Mamun, Irshad and Ranjit in police custody for eight days.

ARPITA HAZRA