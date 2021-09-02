Suvendu Adhikari | The wickets are falling one by one, Shuvendu took out the sleeve card to prevent the crack of the dam

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy has left the party. The legislators are walking on the path of Mukul one by one. Two wickets fell in two days. Seeing the vermilion clouds in the sky, BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari entered the hall this time. According to sources, Shuvendu Adhikari had significant discussions with the MLAs of Bangaon, Bishnupur and Bankura districts on Wednesday. He is rushing to repair the crack.

According to sources, Shuvendu made it clear in this meeting that the MLAs will inform the Leader of the Opposition if there is any coordination problem between the MLAs and the party. Shuvendu himself will act as the coordinator of the opposition. According to sources, if MLAs from other parties of Shuvendu’s party come, there could be political and party problems. In no way can the party be allowed to count the toll with a hasty decision. If you catch a crack, you have to deal with it first. The Leader of the Opposition has given a broad outline of what to do in the face of temptation, according to BJP sources.

Like political observers, Shuvendu Adhikari seeks simultaneously to paint a picture of unbroken unity, and to set an example against defectors. At a press conference on Wednesday, Shuvendu Adhikari said, “More than 50 MLAs have defected in the last 10 years. But the opposition did not enforce anti-secession laws against them. We will fight till the end to defend the constitution and democracy.” ” In other words, it is believed that the same policy will be followed in the case of Mukul Roy as in the case of BJP, Tanmoy Ghosh or Biswajit Das.

-Reporter Solarjyoti Banerjee