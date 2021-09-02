TMC in Tripura | Big decision! And not the meeting at the hotel, the party office in Tripura will be for the Trinamool

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC in Tripura) is deciding to set up a new party office in Tripura. Although there was a party office for a while, its use was not noticed much. The fleet of the team has increased in recent times. The number of party workers is increasing almost every day. Besides, one Trinamool Congress leader after another is going to Tripura from Kolkata almost every day. Abhishek Bandopadhyay, the party’s all-India general secretary, has already visited the party twice. Sushmita Dev left on Tuesday. As a result, a house or party office is needed to build the organization. Sources said that the party office will be set up soon with that in mind.

The proposal has already been submitted to the top leadership of the party. Trinamool leaders used to go to a five-storey hotel in Agartala. They also started taking turns in several hotels. Although the Trinamool Congress has complained that they are not being allowed to stay in the hotel. There were even allegations of obstructing private conversations. In particular, Saayoni Ghosh and Ritabrata Banerjee are the victims of harassment. However, Abhishek Bandopadhyay, Bratya Basu, nine MPs, Kunal Ghosh and many others held a press conference at this hotel.

For now, various organizational meetings have been held at a hotel in Agartala. However, the leaders are acknowledging that these hotels are not suitable for party talks. So an attempt is being made to set up a party office. A temporary camp office has been set up at the house of Trinamool Congress leader Subal Bhowmik in Banmalipur.

Workers of different political parties are joining there almost every day. However, many leaders feel that party work from the house of a leader is not appropriate. Again, workers from different parts of Tripura are joining several district offices in one of the houses there. But there is a problem if there is no central office. So trying to form it. On the other hand, Sushmita Dev is starting to work to organize the organization from today. He will hold district-wide meetings. Sushmita Deb will outline the issues that need to be addressed to the people starting from publicity. According to sources, All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay may visit Tripura soon.