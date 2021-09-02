Vote Violence WB govt moves to Supreme Court | The CBI, in the investigation of vote violence, countered the state at the Supreme Gate

#Kolkata: The dispute between the Center and the state over the issue of CBI probe into post-poll violence escalated. The CBI is filing the case without the prior permission of the state but it was withdrawn three years ago. In the case filed on behalf of the state in the Supreme Court, lawyer Siddhartha Luthra mentioned Article 131 of the Constitution. It has been said that despite the state withdrawing the agreement given to the CBI, the CBI is filing the case without the permission of the state, which is illegal. The state has requested for a speedy hearing of the petition.

The state went to the Supreme Court on Wednesday to oppose the CBI probe into the post-poll violence. There, the state government is challenging the High Court’s verdict and telling the apex court that they are smelling bias in the CBI investigation. Because the CBI is working at the fingertips of the Center. Trinamool leaders are being harassed under the direction of the Center.

However, there are questions as to whether the Supreme Court has given any verdict in this regard. Because in order to ensure that the Supreme Court does not give a verdict in advance, multiple petitioners who have already filed a case in the High Court have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

A larger bench of the High Court has ordered a CBI probe into allegations of post-poll murder and rape on August 19. The directive said the CBI would investigate cases like murder and rape. The SIT will investigate cases of relatively less violent incidents. The High Court wants an investigation report within the next six weeks.

The state government, however, was the first to protest, according to a report by the National Human Rights Commission. The state government argued that the report of the National Human Rights Commission was being upheld. But the delegation from the National Human Rights Commission that was behind the report was a BJP activist.

Note that the report of the National Human Rights Commission said that more than 1900 allegations are substantial. There are 72 cases of rape and at least 52 cases of murder.

The state government argues that in many of these cases, no FIR has been registered, or at a time when the state administration was under the control of the Election Commission.