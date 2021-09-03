Buraai ki hogi jamm ke pitayi- ‘Radhe’ ke premiere ke saath sirf Zee Cinema par (Hindi)

“Radhe Jaane Ke Liye Nahi, Bhejne Ke Liye Aaya Hai!” this weekend, block your time and get ready for some high-octane action as your most wanted Bhai does Buraai Ki Jamm Ke Pitayi with the premiere of Radhe on Zee Cinema. With adrenaline-pumping stunts and jamm ke entertainment, action, dance, and romance, along with Bhai ka commitment, this film is sure to make your Sunday extremely exciting. One of the most wanted action entertainers, Radhe, stars Bollywood legends Salman Khan (Radhe), Jackie Shroff, alongside Randeep Hooda (Rana), Disha Patani, and Gautam Gulati. Witness the ultimate face-off between Radhe and Rana with Zee Cinema’s premiere of Radhe on 5th September at 12:30 pm.

Radhe’s edge of the seat action sequences, and entertaining storyline are perfectly complemented by its catchy numbers and seeti maar performances – be it by Bhai himself or the powerful combination of menace and swag with, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim.

Talking about the Zee Cinema premiere of Radhe, Salman Khan said,“I always try to bring in a different element in my characters and we have tried to do the same in Radhe. It’s very important for me that the script should be entertaining, have bits of action, romance, comedy, and also give out a message. With Radhe we have tried to make a movie which entertains the audience and build characters that they can relate to. My commitment to my audiences is that I’ll try to do my best to keep entertaining them. Watch Zee cinema’s premiere of Radhe on 5th September at 12:30 pm.”

Speaking about the channel premiere, Jackie Shroff said, “I have known Salman for a long time, he is like family to me and that’s why working with him is always an experience that I cherish. With Radhe it was no different. My character in the movie brings in the humourand that is also one of the reasons that made the experience even more exciting. I am sure that the audience will have a great time watching Radhe as it’s a family entertainer that you can enjoy with everyone and have a good time together. Don’t forget to watch Radhe on Zee Cinema.”

Sharing her experience, Disha Patani said, “When I was offered Radhe, I was really excited to work on the film. It’s been a learning experience, as with any project. Prabhu Sir likes to improvise while I am used to being prepared before going on the set. I love dancing and the film has some really catchy songs like ‘Seeti Maar’ that I thoroughly enjoyed preparing for. I look forward to entertaining my fans with more films like this. Don’t forget to tune into Radhe for ‘seeti maar entertainment’ on Zee Cinema.”

Talking about his character, Randeep Hooda said, “This is my third film together with Salman Khan and like every time, this was just as interesting. I love exploring range in my roles, I try to challenge myself as an actor by exploring unventured territories. My character in Radhe was a really interesting one to work on. I have played grey characters before, but Rana’s character is completely a dark one. He looks cool but he is notorious. But despite the role being so intense, it was a very comfortable and easy process as it is a delight to work with Prabhu Sir. He was very clear about the portrayal of the characters. Action will be top notch when Radhe meets Rana. This weekend, catch Radhe on Zee Cinema.”

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the power-packed action-drama movies follow the life of a daredevil suspended cop who is welcomed back for a top-secret mission after the city’s youth fall prey to the menace of a drug kingpin leading to an outbreak of addiction. While Radhe (Salman Khan) is seen to be a specialist cop, he is up against Rana (Randeep Hooda) an accomplice to the mafia behind this racket, who is darkly driven by his lust for power. Being the last hope for everyone, will Radhe be able to get everything under control and save the city?

To find out, tune in to the Zee Cinema premiere of Radhe on 5th September, 12:30 pm!