By Poll in Bengal: Public interest litigation in Bhabanipur! Look at all the camps on September 7 …

#Kolkata: Despite repeated pleas to the Election Commission, no positive message has come so far, so this time a public interest litigation has been filed in the High Court on the issue of state by-elections, especially the Bhabanipur by-election. Lawyer Rama Prasad Sarkar has filed a public interest litigation in the High Court highlighting the improvement in the situation in the state. In that public interest case, besides Bhabanipur, 8 more assembly votes have been sought. It has been requested that voting be directed before November 5 in a total of seven centers.

Despite winning a landslide victory in the entire state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost in Nandigram. However, as he is the Chief Minister, he has to win within 6 months. Those 6 months are ending on November 5. Therefore, the Trinamool has repeatedly approached the Election Commission before the vote. But the BJP leaders in Bengal have repeatedly said they do not want a vote now. The BJP leadership in the state has sent a letter to the central leadership. As a result, the Trinamool-BJP is now in a bitter conflict over the by-elections.

Although the National Election Commission is slowly preparing for the by-elections. On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of different states regarding the by-elections. He took a report on the situation in Corona in a meeting with the chief secretaries of the five states on Wednesday. Earlier, in early August, the Election Commission sent a letter to all political parties asking them to comment on the by-elections. The parties expressed their views on August 30. After that, the Chief Election Commissioner held a virtual meeting with the Chief Secretaries regarding the by-elections.

Bhabanipur is the most eye-catching center in the remaining by-elections in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be the candidate from that center. Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chatterjee will also have to win the by-election. By-elections will also be held in Dinhata and Shantipur in North Bengal. Gosabar Trinamool Congress MLA Jayant Naskar also passed away after the election results were declared. By-elections will also be held in those seats. Besides, voting will also be held in Jangipur and Samsherganj of Murshidabad. A total of seven seats will be elected simultaneously. But time is running out, so this time lawyer Ramaprasad Sarkar wanted the by-election by approaching the High Court and not the commission. The case is likely to be heard by a division bench of the acting chief justice on September 6.