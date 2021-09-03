Calcutta high court to give important verdict today ‘Question errors’ in primary TET, nothing else but mistakes, look at High Court today – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There was a mistake in the 2014 Tate question in Malayalam. The initial board made a mistake. The Calcutta High Court also caught that mistake But even after that, the Primary Education Parliament did not correct that mistake. Therefore, another complaint was filed against the Board of Primary Education in the Kolkata High Court. The key to that initial Tate question is the possibility of directing the wrong case today.

The High Court Single Bench, the Division Bench and the Supreme Court observed the wrong question paper of Tate. Many have already got jobs as directed by the High Court in the wrong case. Friday is going to be important for those who did not get a job even after filing a lawsuit. Justice Sampath Chatterjee directed that either the possible answers to those questions were either wrong or the question itself was wrong. So the primary board will give full marks only if they answer those questions. Candidates who have passed the TET according to the category after passing the marks should be considered for the job.

2017, 2019, 2020 After three years of many legal battles, the Primary Board accepted the order of Justice Sampati Chatterjee. In December 2020, the primary board appointed many. That’s when the new debate came to the fore. The plaintiffs complained that the board did not give full marks even though they answered the question following the order of the High Court. Only the correct answers to the questions specified by the expert committee of Visva-Bharati University appointed by the High Court were given full marks. As a result of this method of evaluation, thousands of job seekers are dropped from the recruitment race. Many candidates, including Payal Bagh, approached the Calcutta High Court anew. The case was heard at a long bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday. The argument of the primary board may have been a minor mistake. The plaintiffs argued that after a long legal battle, the High Court had pointed out the mistake. How is it wrong after this? This Tate case could be directed today, Friday.