Chicken sellers injecting waters to increase weight of meat Water the meat with a syringe, gaining weight! ‘Chicken’ is the common man when it comes to buying chicken? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: When it comes to buying chicken, is the chicken really the general public? Khas again in Calcutta? Such a sensational picture has come up in News Eighteen Bangla’s sting operation In the picture that has surfaced of the attack on the New Market in Kolkata, the common man will think twice when he goes to buy chicken next time.

Several chicken shops in the New Market area were raided, and customers were being tricked into gaining weight by adding water to the chicken meat. How is this business going? The picture was caught on a hidden camera A number of meat vendors in New Market Square are removing the meat from the feathers and filling the whole chicken with water with the help of syringes. After that, if a buyer comes to buy meat, the meat is being weighed and cut Allegedly, an average of two hundred to three hundred milliliters of water is being filled in each chicken in this way The water is going out while cutting the meat As a result, customers are not able to catch fraudulent transactions easily They are getting less meat with unknown price

News Eighteen Bangla correspondent went to the New Market premises and spoke to a meat seller named Suraj. He said that meat would be taken for supply at the hotel As a result, more profits are needed In common parlance, the seller is asked to ‘file’ the meat It can be seen that the weight of a whole chicken is one kg three hundred grams After that, the meat is filled with water with a syringe After that the weight of that meat stood at 1.5 kg In this way, the business of cheating is going on day after day However, not only financial loss, there is also a risk of physical harm to people in this fraudulent business This is because, not pure water, but water from the Ganges, which is piped to the New Market premises, is being injected into the chicken with the help of syringes. As a result, experts are not ruling out the risk of contracting waterborne diseases by eating this meat

Prashant Biswas, a professor and researcher in the Department of Food Processing at Jadavpur University, said, “There is a lot of heavy substance in that water. Such as arsenic, lead, cadmium are more likely to be.

The question arises, New Market 6 is a stone’s throw away from the headquarters of Calcutta Municipality How is this fraudulent business going on day after day at the tip of the nose of the municipal health and market department? People are being cheated day after day, but why the municipality is not taking any action? If such a scam is going on in a reputed market like New Market, then where is the guarantee that people in other parts of the city or state are not being deceived in the same way?