Is BJP at all ready for by-elections? ‘Commander’ Dilip opens his mouth – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: By-elections may be held in the state (Bengal By Polls) before Pujo. At least that is still what the political circles are guessing. The ruling Trinamool Congress has repeatedly lobbied the Election Commission to hold by-elections in seven constituencies in the state in the wake of Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency. But the BJP does not want to go to the polls again. However, if the Election Commission conducts elections before November 5 in accordance with the rules, is the BJP ready at all?

Finally, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh (Dilip Ghosh on Bengal By Polls) opened his mouth about it. Said, ‘Our party is always ready to vote. I have been preparing for the general election for 2 years. The commission will vote. And everyone has to obey the instructions of the commission. He further complained, ‘Pur service has been shut down. People are not getting basic services. The grassroots are seizing power illegally.

At the same time, Dilip Ghosh expressed his displeasure over the State Election Commission, saying, ‘The National Election Commission has not yet played a role. The Election Commission is working properly all over the country. Lok Sabha elections have been held all over the country. Democracy is being undermined in this country. Where is the State Election Commission? Where is their role? ‘

On this day, Dilip Ghosh also opened his mouth about Visva-Bharati. He claimed, ‘The work of the left is to disrupt. There are brown colleges in a few places. The state government is supporting it. That’s not right. The court ruled. It must be obeyed by all. That’s fine. Let’s discuss. But it cannot be the path of movement. Students will decide who will eat what? Can’t the VC show the doctor? Man? Is the state government helping them? The kingdom of the jungle continues. Fearing him, the police are stopping him. And the police are surrounding him and giving him security. Conservation policy. The BJP is scared, they are arrested as soon as they take to the streets. And move as much as you can against the left. ‘

The BJP state president also spoke about the attack on Tripura’s grassroots youth leaders. In his words, ‘There was no such attack on the grassroots in Tripura. Here the opponents are killed and hanged. If there is a voice, they will attack? What will it be like? The Trinamool wants to form a team in Tripura with the canceled players of the other team. He doesn’t see democracy in Tripura, tell him to go to Afghanistan to see democracy. Send Bratya and two others. Come back. ‘