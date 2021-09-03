Kumartuli idol makers are happy as they are able to send more Durga idols to foreign countries Preparations for Durga Pujo are back abroad as soon as Corona arrives, laughter returns to Kumortuli – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After cutting the corona, she is returning to Durga Puja again. Compared to last time, the number of Durgas migrating to other countries has also increased. Pujo’s resh before Pujo in the artist’s studio in Kumartuli.

Preparations for Durga Puja are abroad as soon as Corona comes under control. Mother Durga is moving to Toronto, Canada. When I went to Kumartuli, I first saw the last-minute pictures of the statue of mother Durga waiting to leave for Toronto at the artist’s studio. This time the cargo will be packed and will go straight to the airport.

Kumartuli’s Durga idol has already reached different countries not only in Canada but also in America and Europe. Expatriate Bengalis in Middle Eastern countries have also started preparing for Pujo. When the pole puja is being prepared in Calcutta, the initial preparation for the puja abroad is over.

Kaushik Ghosh is the idol of three men in Kumartuli. He said that from his own studio, 40 to 50 Durga idols, big and small, used to travel abroad every year. Last year that number dropped to less than ten in one step. Last time, only 8 idols were crossed in Europe-America. And this year that number has increased to about twenty

Someone’s second generation is someone’s fourth generation! The idol migrated abroad from the studio of the artist of Kumartuli. The order came after Durga Pujo. The work of sending the idol started from January. Already crossing the fort abroad is almost at an end.

Kaushik Ghosh further said that many foreign entrepreneurs stopped pujo last year. This year they are starting pujo with new vigor. Preparations for the Durga Puja of the Bengalis abroad have returned to the previous rhythm as soon as the atmosphere in Corona subsided