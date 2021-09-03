Police arrested the original panda in exchange for money

#Kolkata: Exchange of money Bangladeshi citizens have fake Indian citizenship. Lake Town police have arrested the main panda involved in a fake government identity card scam.

According to police sources, fake government identity cards were exchanged for Bangladeshi nationals who entered the state illegally. Such information came up to the investigating officers of Laketown police station after interrogating the Bangladeshi citizen. On June 19, Laketown police arrested a Bangladeshi national with fake documents. Exciting information came from him. After entering illegally, he made fake documents of Indian citizenship with money. Based on that information, the Laketown police started an investigation. Finally, the Laketown police raided the Newtown area late last night after receiving information from a secret source. From there, the police of Laketown police station arrested Sheikh Golam Mortaza, the main panda involved in making fake government identity cards. According to police sources, a resident of Khabar Amdanga used to make fake government documents and fake identity cards in the Newtown area.

Police also suspect that a big ring is involved with this. This cycle of exchanging money made foreign nationals fake Indian citizenship. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Police sources said that the police will request to take the accused into their custody. The police of Lake Town police station are searching for the rest of the gang.