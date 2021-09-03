Post Poll Violence: Calcutta High Court says SIT will work under supervision of former justice Manjula Chellur. SIT to probe under the supervision of retired Chief Justice Manjula Chellur: HC

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has changed the verdict in the post-poll unrest case The seat formed by the state government to investigate allegations of post-poll unrest will work under the supervision of retired Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Manjula Chellur. Earlier, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had said that the seat would be investigated under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge. On the same day, a larger bench of five judges changed the order

The report of the National Human Rights Commission mentioned a total of 1989 allegations of post-poll unrest The CBI is investigating 137 serious allegations against him under the direction of the Calcutta High Court The state government has constituted a special inquiry team or bench under the direction of the Calcutta High Court to investigate the remaining cases. The inquiry will be headed by retired Justice Manjula Chellur

After the Calcutta High Court, Manjula Chellur is also the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. He retired in December 2016 Justice Chellur was also the first woman judge of the Karnataka High Court