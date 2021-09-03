The good news for Behala residents is that the Joka-Majherhat Metro is being launched

#Kolkata: After a long 13 years of procrastination, the Joka-Majherhat Metro is finally about to start. The Railway Board has already given the green signal to launch the project. Metro Rail has also set a target for the next one year. They want to start the train from Joka to Majherhat. Railway Development Corporation Limited, a construction company, is working very fast even in the cowardly situation. In 2009, when she was Railway Minister, Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone of the Joka-disputed Bagh Metro project. Sometimes land complications, sometimes legal hurdles in starting work. This project has been going on for 13 long years. Approval of funds for this project in every budget was actually a complication as work began.

According to Metro Rail sources, Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, Taratla and Majherhat stations are being launched. After Majherhat, there is a legal battle over how to proceed to Park Street or Esplanade via Mominpur, Victoria. Construction of various stations from Joka to Taratala is almost complete. The work of making the floor is finished. The elevator has been installed. The ticket counter is ready. Murals are sitting at different stations. Tender has been called for signaling system. That work will also begin. Self-contained project steel was used for this metro route. The track is down for now. His inspection is going on in the trolley every day. However, plans are afoot to send a rack in December to do this more accurately With which line test, signal test can be done. But if this project is launched, will it be profitable at all? The question is for both the metro and the people. Metro, however, says that they do not benefit by transporting passengers. So they want to do branding in multiple places including unused land of all these metro stations. That will benefit them economically. On the other hand, people are getting mixed reactions. Indrajith Sarkar, working jockey. According to him, a large part of the people of Behala have to come to the metro station by auto. After that you have to take the metro and travel in that violin Where is the advantage of not taking the metro to Esplanade or Park Street. The opposite is going to be found, of course. Surendra Kumar came to Thakurpukur from Sealdah for work. According to him, it takes 2 hours to get on the bus. When the metro is launched, I will be able to come to Majherhat by train and then catch the metro. Another resident, Tapan Chakraborty, agreed. He says, minimum 10 rupees from Behala to Behala bus. Time 30 minutes. 10 rupees on the metro, time 12 minutes. Most of the people are wishing for the wheel of this dilapidated metro in Kolkata.

ABIR GHOSHAL