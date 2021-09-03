Tmc in Koo: This time in Kuo, the grassroots, in the social world, the lotus is in full swing!

#Kolkata: The BJP has been stopped on the ground in Bengal. And just as the ruling party fought hard to do so on the ground, Mamata Banerjee’s party was also active on social media with the help of the Pacific teenager’s organization IPAC. This time Trinamool joined the new app ‘Koo’. “We are very happy to be associated with the Ku app,” Trinamool wrote after opening an account on Ku. Mamata Banerjee’s team was welcomed in Ku by the CEO of the company Aprameya Radhakrishna.

At present, almost everyone has a smartphone in their hands. Everyone is active on social media. In this situation, there is no alternative to social media in the voting market. And most of the social media premises are practically occupied by the BJP. This time the Trinamool Congress is going to change that trend. Looking at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling party of the state wants to increase its organizational skills or build organizations in the state as well as in the social media war with the BJP. Based on that, Joraful Shibir also opened an account in Ku.

Welcoming this new path of the Trinamool, Kuma CEO Apramey Radhakrishna said, “We welcome Mamata Banerjee’s team. Through the Ku app, they will be able to spread their programs and speeches more among the common people. With over ten million downloads in a short period of time, we will be able to connect more people to our app faster. ‘

Incidentally, grassroots leaders, ministers, MLAs, MPs are also very active on social media. They are very active, especially on Facebook and Twitter. In this situation, it is needless to say that the activism of the grassroots leaders can be noticed in Ku too. Note that many people have already started using the ‘Ku’ app. This app is being considered as a part of self-reliant India.

The grassroots in Ku

In fact, like Twitter, Ku is a microblogging app. Like Twitter, Ku can write his own statement. CEO Apramey Radhakrishna is the co-founder and CEO of this app. ‘Ku’ was launched in the country in March 2020 and it has won the Digital India Self-Reliance India Innovation Challenge, one of the best applications in India. The main reason behind creating the application was that Indians can express their views in their local language here.