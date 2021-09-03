Tunnel in Delhi Assembly | Lalbazar: A huge secret tunnel was found in the Delhi assembly, there was a noise in Lalbazar! Why?

#Kolkata: A secret tunnel was found in the Delhi Assembly. And that is why the excitement spread in Calcutta. But why? It is learned that the discovery of a tunnel in the Delhi Assembly was followed by an electronic media coverage of the discovery of a tunnel in the West Bengal Assembly. Lalbazar sat motionless due to that ‘mistake’. After that a call went to the assembly from the headquarters of Calcutta Police. However, the assembly assured Lalbazar. After that, the officials of Lalbazar breathed a sigh of relief.

But what exactly happened in the Delhi Assembly premises? It is learned that a tunnel-like structure has been discovered in the Delhi Assembly premises. That tunnel is very old and it has been hidden from public view for so long. Ram Nibas Goel, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, said, “This hidden tunnel extends from the Delhi Legislative Assembly to Lalkella. It is believed that the British rulers used this tunnel to hide the freedom fighters and send them to the Red Fort court.

Unbelievable but true. There are several tunnels in the Delhi Assembly, it has been rumored for a long time. Eventually such a tunnel was found. Ram Nibas Goel further claims that he heard about the tunnel when he first became a MLA in 1993. But it was not possible to know the history of that tunnel. The tunnel was finally discovered on Friday. But it is not possible to enter the tunnel. This is because a lot of damage has been done to this tunnel due to digging tunnels of metrorail tunnels and sewerage system.

Incidentally, in 1912 the capital of India was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi. The present building of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was then used by the British as the Central Legislature. And then this tunnel was used by the British to bring the captive freedom fighters to court. It is learned that there was also a gallows in the Delhi Assembly. However, the house with the hanging platform is still closed. However, plans have been made to turn the house into a museum in memory of the country’s heroic freedom fighters.