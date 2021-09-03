Vaccination in Bengal: Radical change in vaccination, urgent instructions from district health department

#Kolkata: The state health department has sent advisory to various districts across the state with the vaccine. No more than 200 people can be allowed to gather at any vaccination center. Vaccination should be done in the school building as there is less space in the vaccination centers. Vaccines cannot be given in any place other than government agencies. If vaccination is still going on in those places, it should be stopped immediately.

Not only that, the health department has further instructed that if the vaccination center is changed, it should be widely publicized. Each block needs to be monitored for how many vaccines are needed and to see if the vaccine is being delivered at that rate. For this, assessment has to be done at block, gram panchayat and ward level.

Also coupons for the vaccine will only be given by government officials, hopefully workers. Coupons must be given at least two to three days before the vaccine. In no way can it be given a day-to-day coupon. You have to pay the coupon keeping in mind the number of vaccines. Stocks of vaccines and syringes should be kept for at least one day so that the vaccine is not given even if it is given openly, such complaints do not arise. There should be a specific system for making complaints about vaccine delivery and coupons.

There are also problems with syringes in many places. In particular, even if there is a vaccine, the vaccine cannot be given due to lack of syringes. For him, the state health department is taking extra precautions with syringes. The health department has instructed to keep stock of vaccines and syringes for at least one day.