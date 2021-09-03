VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travelers

Effective 30th August 2021, VFS Global has resumed UAE tourist visa services for Indians. UAE announced the reopening of borders for Indian travellers ahead of the Expo 2020 trade fair scheduled to commence on 1st October 2021. Travellers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 Test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service, which use the QR code System, as well as Rapid PCR Test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours prior to departure, provided with a QR code system. No GDRFA or ICA approval is required for tourists travelling to the UAE.

