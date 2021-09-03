VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travelers

6 mins ago admin

Effective 30th August 2021, VFS Global has resumed UAE tourist visa services for Indians. UAE announced the reopening of borders for Indian travellers ahead of the Expo 2020 trade fair scheduled to commence on 1st October 2021. Travellers will be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 Test certificate issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample and from an approved health service, which use the QR code System, as well as Rapid PCR Test report conducted at the departure airport 6 hours prior to departure, provided with a QR code system. No GDRFA or ICA approval is required for tourists travelling to the UAE.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Buraai ki hogi jamm ke pitayi- ‘Radhe’ ke premiere ke saath sirf Zee Cinema par (Hindi)

5 mins ago admin

Kolkata to witness the First & Longest International Drive in 2022

10 mins ago admin

Post Poll Violence: Calcutta High Court says SIT will work under supervision of former justice Manjula Chellur. SIT to probe under the supervision of retired Chief Justice Manjula Chellur: HC

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Buraai ki hogi jamm ke pitayi- ‘Radhe’ ke premiere ke saath sirf Zee Cinema par (Hindi)

5 mins ago admin

VFS Global resumes UAE tourist visa services for Indian travelers

6 mins ago admin

Kolkata to witness the First & Longest International Drive in 2022

10 mins ago admin

Post Poll Violence: Calcutta High Court says SIT will work under supervision of former justice Manjula Chellur. SIT to probe under the supervision of retired Chief Justice Manjula Chellur: HC

1 hour ago admin

Calcutta high court to give important verdict today ‘Question errors’ in primary TET, nothing else but mistakes, look at High Court today – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin