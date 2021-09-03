Visva Bharati University: Police to enter Visva-Bharati at 3 pm, court orders to end stalemate

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court took a firm stand on the stalemate of Visva Bharati University. It was made clear that no protests could take place. Visva-Bharati authorities filed a case in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to restore normalcy on campus. In the context of that case, the court gave a set of instructions on Friday.

What are the directions of the High Court? No protests can be held on the campus of Visva-Bharati University. Banners and accessories for the demonstration should be removed. Three policemen will enter the university at 3 pm. They will be deployed on the university campus. The High Court also directed that no miking can be done within 50 meters of the residence of the Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, who is surrounded by so much movement.

This is not the end, all the administrative buildings inside the Visva-Bharati and the residences of the Vice-Chancellor have to be broken, the police of Santiniketan police station must be dismantled immediately. No staff-officer shall be barred from entering the University. The administration has to see to it that the work of the university is carried out so that there is no difficulty. The High Court also directed to make all CCTV cameras operational in the Visva-Bharati area. The High Court judge also asked the Visva-Bharati Registrar and the Santiniketan police station to submit a report on the order to the Calcutta High Court.

There was a continuous movement in front of the residence of Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty to protest the expulsion of three students. The movement was getting stronger gradually. In the midst of all this, there was a new uproar over the allegation that food was not delivered to the residence of the Vice-Chancellor. On Wednesday, the students delivered milk bananas at the gate of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence. All in all, the situation was getting more and more complicated. In that situation, the Visva-Bharati authorities approached the court. The authorities are quite relieved by the verdict of that court. On the other hand, the High Court has also directed to cut the stalemate first, then the statements of the petitioners will be heard.