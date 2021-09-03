West Bengal state BJP not ready to accept candidates selected by central leaders State BJP unwilling to accept central leaders’ formula for selection of candidates in by-elections – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State leaders are now openly opposing the by-elections Nevertheless, the central leadership directed the state BJP to prepare for the by-elections. The by-election schedule may be announced before Pujo. With that in mind, the state leaders of the party have been instructed to prepare for the candidates and ancillary organizational matters of the seven centers.

However, despite the instructions of the central leadership, the candidate has tied the knot with the state. Initially, the Center wanted the previous candidates to be fielded in the remaining 5 seats except Shantipur and Dinhata. However, state president Dilip Ghosh did not agree with the Centre’s decision. In the last election, Kailash Vijayavargiya, Shiva Prakash had turned the stick of one-sided stick over the state in the election of candidates. The BJP has got its results in hand. One of the reasons for the rate of not choosing the right candidate in most places is that it came up in the party polls in the aftermath of the polls. On this basis, the state leaders are not willing to allow the Center to take a unilateral decision this time. The state leadership has made it clear to Shiv Prakash that they do not want previous candidates in at least three more constituencies besides Shantipur and Dinhata. The state leaders want the central leadership to select the right candidate from among those who are suitable candidates. The state leadership has also called the concerned candidates and talked to them.

The idea of ​​the informed quarters is that this time the center-state tension will continue with the election of candidates. According to a state BJP leader, the commission may announce polling day in the next two to three days. If that happens, work will begin in full swing with the preparation of candidates and elections.

The BJP won the by-elections in Shantipur and Dinhata. Trinamool won 7 in Gosaba, Bhabanipur and Kharadha Voting was suspended in Murshidabad’s Samsherganj and Jangipur With the Trinamool winning the assembly elections unilaterally, the BJP’s task in the by-elections is even more difficult. The organization of the party has also broken down He said that if the Center-State disagreement over the selection of candidates, the party’s problems would increase.