Will the school start in Bengal soon? Education Department’s activities are in full swing …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Immediately after the announcement of the Chief Minister, the State School Education Department (Bengal Schools Reopening) started activities to open the school. The Chief Minister has already announced that the state government wants to start schools step by step after Vaifonta. This time the state school education department started planning with that. According to the school education department, a special meeting was held on Thursday evening with the chairman of the board of primary education, the board of secondary education and the chairman of the syllabus committee of the higher secondary education parliament. At the meeting, each board was asked what plans they have for opening the school tomorrow. Not only that, the school education secretary has instructed each board to make a detailed plan on how the school can be started and how the examination can be taken.

At the same time, the syllabus committee has been given special responsibility for planning how to deal with the loss of reading due to the closure of schools due to the Corona situation for more than a year and a half. Basically, the boards, along with the syllabus committee, have been asked to come up with a detailed plan on how to deal with this loss from primary to higher secondary level. According to sources, the state wants to introduce ninth-tenth and eleventh-twelfth classes in the first phase. In that case, both the boards have been asked to give a detailed report on the plans of the Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament of Higher Education.

Both secondary and higher secondary examinations could not be taken this year due to Corona situation. In that case, if such a situation arises next year, the meeting will discuss in detail how the Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament of Higher Secondary Education are planning to give marks to students, the source said. After the meeting of the school education secretary on Thursday, the Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament of Higher Education have already started their activities. The education department wants to prepare in advance about the education from the current year’s incident, how to take the exam if there are two board exams in advance and what are the alternative ideas if the examinee is not. However, the state is currently focusing on how it is possible to start classes according to the Corona rules. In that case, the state government is thinking of introducing classes from ninth to twelfth class, but the state government is also thinking of introducing classes from fifth to eighth class. It is also learned that the education minister will sit in a meeting on this issue soon.