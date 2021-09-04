Bhabanipur | Mamata Banerjee | Bypoll 2021 | Trinamool says it will be played in Bhabanipur, what does the history of a decade say? BJP has land at all?

6 mins ago admin


The commission has called for by-elections in Bhabanipur to prevent a constitutional crisis in the state. Bhabanipur means the Chief Minister’s own house, which Mamata called her elder sister before the election. This time it is a fight to occupy that house. Trinamool says there is no question of fighting in the old base. Victory will come without hindrance. How easy is this fight, what does history say?



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

TMC ready with slogan for seeking support for Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore ‘Bhabanipur wants its own girl’, Trinamool makes slogan to win house girl – News18 Bangla

18 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee cancels her North Bengal trip to abide by model code of conduct Chief Minister’s visit to North Bengal canceled, News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Viral | Durga Puja 2021 || Sinhala touch in worship in Kolkata! Pandel will also play the trending ‘Manike Maghe Hithe’! Where do you know?

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Bhabanipur | Mamata Banerjee | Bypoll 2021 | Trinamool says it will be played in Bhabanipur, what does the history of a decade say? BJP has land at all?

6 mins ago admin

TMC ready with slogan for seeking support for Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore ‘Bhabanipur wants its own girl’, Trinamool makes slogan to win house girl – News18 Bangla

18 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee cancels her North Bengal trip to abide by model code of conduct Chief Minister’s visit to North Bengal canceled, News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Viral | Durga Puja 2021 || Sinhala touch in worship in Kolkata! Pandel will also play the trending ‘Manike Maghe Hithe’! Where do you know?

2 hours ago admin

The commission is joking, the BJP is angry at the vote in Bhabanipur! When is the pre-vote, question CPM – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin