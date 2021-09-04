Bhabanipur | Mamata Banerjee | Bypoll 2021 | Trinamool says it will be played in Bhabanipur, what does the history of a decade say? BJP has land at all?
The commission has called for by-elections in Bhabanipur to prevent a constitutional crisis in the state. Bhabanipur means the Chief Minister’s own house, which Mamata called her elder sister before the election. This time it is a fight to occupy that house. Trinamool says there is no question of fighting in the old base. Victory will come without hindrance. How easy is this fight, what does history say?