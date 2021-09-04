Dilip Ghosh warns to put up strong challenge against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur Big name against Mamata, Dilip warns to jump in Bhabanipur with all his might – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He expressed frustration over why the Election Commission is holding by-elections only in Bhabanipur. But BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said he was unhappy with the commission’s decision but did not want to give an inch of land to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In an exclusive interview with News18, Dilip Ghosh explained that the BJP would field a big name against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. So that the fight is equal to 6

Even though it is Mamata’s home ground, the BJP wants to put her to a tough test in Bhabanipur like Nandigram, Dilip Ghosh has indicated. He said, “By-elections are being held in Bhabanipur and we will jump there with all our might.” We will enter the battlefield with all the preparations for the vote Since the Chief Minister himself is a candidate, we will also field a big name against him in Bhabanipur The Chief Minister has lost in Nandigram The fight in Bhabanipur will be equal The party will take a decision soon. According to BJP sources, the state BJP is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the by-elections in Bhabanipur and the polls in Samsherganj and Jangipur, the two centers in Murshidabad.

However, the BJP state president has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the role of the Election Commission Releasing the election schedule, the commission said in a statement that by-elections were being held in Bhabanipur to avoid a constitutional crisis in the state. The decision was taken at the request of the state government, the commission said Because the Chief Minister has to win the election within six months of taking oath Raising this issue, Dilip Ghosh’s counter-question is, “It is not the job of the Election Commission to hold a vote in a single center so that anyone can remain in the post of Chief Minister.” The BJP state president further said, “There were six by-elections left in five centers in the state Voting was suspended in two other centers We do not know why the by-elections are being held across Bhabanipur with those two centers. What is the basis of this decision, we do not understand? ‘

The BJP state president is also reluctant to accept the argument that the state will face a constitutional crisis if the chief minister does not win the election. He gave the example of Uttarakhand BJP chief minister Tirtha Singh Rawat resigned as by-elections were not held there a few months ago. Because he also became the Chief Minister without winning the vote Dilip complained, “The Chief Minister is desperate to hold by-elections as soon as possible. There is no question of a constitutional crisis.