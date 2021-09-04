Duare Sarkar camp to be discontinued in Bhabanipur and Murshidabad due to poll and election Nabanna warns to avoid controversy, Bhabanipur-Murshidabad government is closing the door – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The by-elections in Bhabanipur and the postponement of the polls in two centers in Murshidabad have been postponed. For now, the state government has decided to close the government camp at Bhawanipur and the entire Murshidabad district. According to sources, the state administration has taken this decision on the basis of discussions with the Election Commission

The by-election will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur Murshidabad’s Samsherganj and Jangipur will also go to the polls on the same day Two Left Front and two Congress candidates were killed in these two centers in Murshidabad before the polls. As a result, polling was postponed

Government camps have started at the gates of the entire state since August The camp is scheduled to run until mid-September With the announcement of the polling day, the standard code of conduct has also been implemented However, no project or service launched prior to the announcement of the voting schedule is in violation of the Code of Conduct. But to avoid any controversy against the government, the state administration has decided to close the door camps at Bhabanipur assembly constituency and the entire Murshidabad district for the time being to avoid controversy. Probably, this service will be provided to the people of all these areas again after the voting period

According to sources, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi had a discussion with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra about the government camp at the door. After that, the government decided to close the camp at the door