Firhad Hakim starts campaigning for Mamta Banerjee Firhad writes in support of Mamata in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Firhad Hakim wrote on the wall in support of Mamata Banerjee The Trinamool has started campaigning in Bhabanipur without announcing the date of by-elections. The state transport minister also took to the field in support of the chief minister on Govinda Khatik Road near his neighborhood in Chetla.

At noon on this day, the Election Commission announced the day for the by-election in Bhabanipur On the same night, Firhad wrote a wall in support of the Chief Minister in front of the party office on Govinda Khatik Road in Ward No. 62 of Kolkata Municipality in Chetla. Bhabanipur wants his own daughter, the transport minister was seen writing this grassroots slogan with a paintbrush.

Trinamool activists started campaigning in different parts of Bhabanipur assembly constituency from noon onwards. Somewhere posters, somewhere hoardings are put up again The writing on the wall was not left out Development in the house, the girl of the house Bhabanipur or Bhabanipur wants her own daughter The ruling party has started campaigning in support of the chief minister by portraying Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of a house in Bhabanipur.

Undoubtedly the grassroots leadership with the victory of the Chief Minister in Bhabanipur However, the ruling party wants to reach out to the people of Bhabanipur through graffiti, banners and hoardings as there are some restrictions on the September 30 polls and campaigning. Trinamool leaders and activists do not want to make any mistake in trying to ensure the victory of the party leader.