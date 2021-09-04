Mamata Banerjee cancels her North Bengal trip to abide by model code of conduct Chief Minister’s visit to North Bengal canceled, News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to North Bengal has been canceled due to the announcement of by-elections. Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to reach Siliguri on Sunday. But on the same day, the Election Commission has announced that by-elections will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur. As a result, the standard code of conduct has been implemented from today That is why the Chief Minister canceled his visit to North Bengal

Tomorrow, the Chief Minister was scheduled to visit North Bengal from September 5 to September 9 During his official visit to Uttarkanya, he was scheduled to hold an administrative meeting with five districts of North Bengal The Chief Minister was also scheduled to visit a government camp at the door Although they had no plans to go to Darjeeling this time

The Trinamool Congress has started campaigning in Bhabanipur soon after the announcement of the by-election day. Probably, the Chief Minister can submit his nomination on Monday However, the Election Commission has imposed multiple restrictions on the campaigning of by-elections However, the Trinamool Congress had made all preparations to announce the date of the by-elections.