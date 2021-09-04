Soumen Roy returned to TMC | This time from BJP to Gharwapasi Kaliaganj MLA Soumen Roy! Hattrick grassroots

#Kolkata: Repeatedly three times. Yes, the third MLA changed his mind following the path of Mukul Roy. Kaliaganj MLA Soumen Roy officially came to the grassroots from BJP today. Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee handed over the flag to him at the party office today.

He did not allow Soumen to understand that he has set foot on the grassroots path. Soumen was present at the BJP meeting in North Bengal a few days ago. No one understood that he was also out of tune. You yourself told the media at the end of the meeting that there is a problem because the ruling party is not allowed to work. I am not getting help from the district magistrates. As a result, many are dissatisfied. But we are in BJP, we will stay in BJP. Despite saying that, Soumen did not stay in the BJP.

Perth Chatterjee pulled Soumen into the squad that day and said, “We have already brought back some of those who left our team.” This time BJP MLA Soumen Roy had applied to join the party. Mamata wanted to be by Bandopadhyay’s side for work in North Bengal. So he was taken.

Soumen clearly said today, I was confused in the middle. I apologize for that. I want to work for North Bengal keeping Didi’s development in mind. Soumen’s argument is that he is not the only one, many are waiting to return to the team.