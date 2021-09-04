The commission is joking, the BJP is angry at the vote in Bhabanipur! When is the pre-vote, question CPM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Election Commission has announced by-elections on September 30 in Bhabanipur, Samsherganj and Jangipur. A total of seven assembly constituencies in the state are currently without MLAs Although voting was not declared in the remaining four centers The BJP has questioned the role of the Election Commission by bringing this issue to the fore While welcoming the by-elections, the CPM’s question is, when will the remaining pre-polls in the state take place?

From the very beginning, the BJP has been opposing the by-elections in the state After announcing the polling schedule in three centers including Bhabanipur, the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh has practically questioned the role of the Election Commission. Voting was suspended in Samsherganj and Jangipur While not questioning the two centers, the BJP state president has made it clear that they only object to the by-elections in Bhabanipur.

Dilip Ghosh said, ‘Voting was supposed to be held in seven centers I did not understand why it was happening in only three Voting was still pending at two centers in Murshidabad But why only Bhabanipur by-election? Why not the other three? After the vote, the situation is the same in the whole of West Bengal Why such a decision after that? And whenever, wherever there is a vote, the political party has to be ready, we are also there But during the previous polls in Bhabanipur, the candidate was physically assaulted Only then will it be clear how peaceful the situation is. “

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Every political party has the right to criticize the commission’s conduct and declaration as much as it has the right to criticize.” This decision of the commission, the announcement has turned the whole situation into a joke Why by-elections in only one center? Let the commission explain it to the people. “

According to the Election Commission, however, if the by-elections in Bhabanipur were not held on time, a constitutional crisis could have arisen in the state. That is why the by-election is being held only in Bhabanipur According to the commission, the decision was taken on the advice of the state chief secretary

The CPM, on the other hand, welcomed the announcement on the day of the by-elections but questioned the pre-poll. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We wanted the election to be held on time.” Whatever that election is During the Left Front, elections to the Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha, Municipalities and Panchayats were held on time. Two to three years have passed since the expiration of the term of municipalities in the state The state government and the state election commission should make it clear when the referendum will take place.

The decision of the Election Commission was naturally welcomed by the Transport Minister and the head of the Calcutta Municipal Board of Governors, Firhad Hakim, who hinted, “The next step is definitely a pre-vote.”