TMC ready with slogan for seeking support for Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore ‘Bhabanipur wants its own girl’, Trinamool makes slogan to win house girl – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘Bangla wants its own daughter’ 6 With Mamata Banerjee in the lead, the Trinamool Congress used this slogan in the Assembly elections. This time in the Bhabanipur by-election too, the ruling party of the state is going to the people instead of this familiar slogan.

In terms of the state, the slogan was ‘Bangla wants its own girl’ And in the center of Mamata Banerjee’s house, the slogan is being changed to ‘Bhabanipur wants her own daughter’.

The Trinamool Congress had made all the preparations realizing that the by-election schedule could be announced any day. This is clear after the Election Commission announced the day of by-election today Within hours of the announcement of polling day, large banners bearing Mamata Banerjee’s name spread across the Bhabanipur area. At the same time, the slogan ‘Bhabanipur wants his daughter’ has also come to the fore Apart from this, banners with slogans of Mamata of Bhabanipur and Bhabanipur of Bengal have also been seen.

Mamata Banerjee lost to Shuvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram assembly elections. Even after that, he took oath as the Chief Minister in accordance with the constitution According to the rules, the chief minister had to win one of the seats within six months of taking oath The fact that the Chief Minister will be the candidate from Bhabanipur was finalized a long time ago Even after winning in Bhabanipur, Shobhandev Chattopadhyay resigned from the post of MLA As a result, the grassroots had to prepare As soon as the name was announced, the ruling party started campaigning vigorously The name of the candidate is Mamata Banerjee! So the eyes of the whole country are now on Bhabanipur