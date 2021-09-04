TMC starts campaigning for Bhawanipore bye poll Trinamool was ready, the day was announced in Bhabanipur strong campaign! Mamata ahead – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As if waiting for the announcement on the day of the by-election With the announcement of the commission day at noon, the Trinamool Congress started campaigning in full force in support of Mamata Banerjee. The by-election will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur As a result, there is not even a month left While the opposition has yet to announce the name of the candidate, the Trinamool leader has come a long way since the announcement of polling day.

Trinamool activists started campaigning in different parts of Bhabanipur assembly constituency from noon onwards. Somewhere posters, somewhere hoardings are put up again The writing on the wall was not left out Development in the house, the girl of the house Bhabanipur or Bhabanipur wants her own daughter The ruling party has started campaigning in support of the chief minister by portraying Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of a house in Bhabanipur.

Asim Basu, a grassroots leader in the area and co-ordinator of Kolkata Municipality, said, ‘Bhabanipur wants its own daughter. So we started preaching. The next 20-22 days will be broadcast in accordance with the Kovid protocol. We have already received response from the people.

Mamata Banerjee was defeated in Nandigram after an equal fight with Shuvendu Adhikari. The name of Bhabanipur was already thought of as an alternative So the leaders and workers of the party were also ready The people of Bhabanipur are confident that the grassroots will not be disappointed.

