Vaccine Jab denied for wearing half pant | After half pants, the vaccine center did not vaccinate the young man! Excitement in the policy of the municipality

#Kolkata: This time a young man had to come back to get vaccinated after half pants. No entry into the municipality without decorative clothing! Shirshanath Pandit, a young man from Baral Sardar Para in Sonarpur, was returned without vaccination by showing this ‘rule’.

Vaccination camp was going on at Baral office of Rajpur Sonarpur Pur Sabha on Friday. The young man went to get vaccinated with half-pants after taking the alleged old mother. He had already collected the coupons. But the vaccine was not available because he was wearing shorts. The municipality has started criticizing the fatwa in the political arena. State President Dilip Ghosh said, “It is okay not to give vaccine.” Can there be any law on vaccines? Maybe Katmani didn’t get it right.

Shirshanath went to the Baral office of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality around 3 pm on Monday with his mother to get vaccinated. Sick father was at home. Knee water is still frozen in front of the house. Shirshanath wore shorts because wearing full pants would ruin his clothes. As soon as he reached the municipality, he was told that he had come in illegal clothes. Can’t get in here after shorts. Shirshanath counter-questioned, ‘Why this fatwa?’ He was shown the notice board directly on behalf of the municipality. Shirshanath’s mother was vaccinated but she was not vaccinated in the end. Instead, Shirshanath has to be the victim of policy. Some people start making weird remarks targeting Shirshanath’s mother. The question naturally arises, who will wear what, the Vaccine Center can fix it in any argument!

Reporter-Delivery Zone