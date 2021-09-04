Viral | Durga Puja 2021 || Sinhala touch in worship in Kolkata! Pandel will also play the trending ‘Manike Maghe Hithe’! Where do you know?

#Kolkata: ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ (Manike Mage Hithe), this song is now sung in Sinhalese from eight to eighty. In just a few days, Yohani Diloka De Silva’s sweet love song has reached its peak of popularity on social media. The song has already been remade from Bengali to Hindi, and in various southern languages. They have also become popular one by one. As a result, this song will not be played in world class festivals like Durgapujo in Kolkata, will it happen again? No, not at all. This time the Sinhalese touch is also going to be felt in the pujo of Kolkata. Arjunpur Amra Sobai is getting ready to welcome mother Durga by singing this song in the atmosphere of Covid 19 Pandemic.

Corona Pandemic has not yet left. As a result, there was a lot of thinking about how the pujo would be, and how it is possible to keep everyone safe. Recently, the Sinhalese song reached its peak of popularity, after which the club officials decided that they would use this popular song as a tool to fight against Corona. But the Sinhalese song is not being used at all.

Yohani Diloka De Silva’s Bengali remake of Manike Mange Hithe Bengali Remake has been made by four young men and women. The song that conveys the message of awareness to the common people from Corona will be played in the pujo mandapa of all of us in Arjunpur. Yes, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Such a fancy idea of ​​the club authorities.

Club president Mausumi Naskar said, “Instead of ‘Manike Mange Hithe’, there will be ‘Manike Mange Hithe’, ‘so that I can bear the pain, I can take more and more trouble, Atimari, Na Hari, O Ma.’ Music director Sumon Sarkar has tried to capture the atmosphere of Pujo by covering the remake with a brass bell. Four artists from Sumon’s studio Shruti Mitra, Ankita Bandyopadhyay, Orin Sengupta and Suparna Bhowmik sang the song. It is to be noted that at the age of 48 in Arjunpur, we will all decorate the pujo premises of the club with the artist Bhabotosh Sutar. The idol will also take shape in his hands.

