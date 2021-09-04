WB Bypoll 2021 | Basel voting bell! The commission announced the date of by-elections in the state, all eyes are on Bhabanipur

#Kolkata: The state by-election (WB Bypoll 2021) went awry. This time the Election Commission informed in a statement that the by-election in Bengal will be held before Pujo. The time and date of the by-election is fixed. According to the statement given by the commission, the by-election will be held on September 30 in Samsherganj Jangipur. The election will be held on the same day in Bhabanipur, where the candidate is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to the commission, candidates will be able to start campaigning from September 20. However, the Kovid rules must be obeyed.

Details are coming.