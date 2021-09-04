WB Bypoll 2021 | EC guideline | On September 30, the commission laid down the rules for voting at Mamata’s center

#Kolkata: The third wave of Kovid is making my eyes water. However, the Election Commission did not hold by-elections in the three centers of the state. Earlier this week, commission officials held a meeting with state chief secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi on the by-elections. This announcement was made after that.

Some observers felt that the BJP did not want a by-election right now. They were putting Corona in front as a shield. On the contrary, the grassroots were arguing that such a big election has been held in eight stages in Corona, but where is the obstacle in the by-election! The commission announced by-elections in three constituencies amid a heated debate between the two sides. However, the commission has made it clear that the by-elections will have to be held in strict compliance with the Corona rules.

The rules that the Commission is keeping in the case of by-elections-

ড Road show can be done in this by-election subject to the permission of the Returning Officer. • Processing bikes / bicycles is prohibited in this episode. স্ট Street corner meetings may be held subject to the permission of the Returning Officer. ক্ষেত্রে Five people including candidates can go for house campaign. ভিডিও Video campaigning can be done subject to CEO’s permission, but there can be no more than 50 people. সবচেয়ে A maximum of 20 stars can be used for promotion in each center. A maximum of 1000 people can be gathered in the star campaign. গাড়ি Use the vehicle subject to the permission of the Returning Officer. যারা Those who will participate in the voting must be vaccinated in two doses. • Silence period is given as 72 hours. দিন At least five people can be in the candidate’s car on polling day. • Maximum two cars can be kept with the candidate. ধরনের No victory procession can be held after the count.

According to a statement from the Election Commission, the results will be announced on October 3 in all three centers. In the case of Bhabanipur, the Trinamool won the election battle. But within a few days of winning the election, Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chatterjee resigned. Only then it was understood that Mamata Banerjee was going to fight from this center. In Jangipur, Murshidabad, on the other hand, the candidates died just before the polls. Kharadaha, Gosaba and Dinhata announced voting in these three centers. The commission has not yet said when the polls will be held in Shantipur.