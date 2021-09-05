Ease the cleaning burden with ITC Nimeasy, Dish Wash Gel

Scrubbing pots and pans with tough stains is a repetitive task and often an onerous one that is put off by many until there are no clean plates! The recent past has only highlighted this in many households. To help ease the burden of cleansing grease and tough food soil* on dishes, ITC introduces the Nimeasy, a Dishwashing Gel with Enzyme technology that gives “Lift off Action*”, easing the removal of greasy, oily and stuck on food particles* from surface of the utensils!

The Dishwashing gel has Neem extracts and Citrus fragrance that leave the utensils smelling fresh and washes away bacteria^. It helps remove malodour of various foods including garlic, egg, onion, chicken, cooked fish etc. ITC Nimeasy provides lifts off action* with its enzyme technology that helps to remove food particles stuck on the surface of the utensils. After applying the dishwashing liquid on the utensils with tough food soil like a ‘kadhai’ or pressure cooker, the next step is to soak them in water and leave it for 25 minutes for the enzyme technology to show its lift off action*. The grease and tough food soil can then be washed away without the effort of scrubbing. ITC Nimeasy can also be diluted and used normally with a scrubber for other utensils like plates, spoons, dishes, etc. The enzyme technology led Dishwashing Gel enables ease in dishwashing chore by reducing the effort that has been associated with scrubbing.

The dishwashing liquid is available in the following pack sizes. The pouch is available at Rs. 20 for a 125 ml pouch. 250 ml bottle is priced at Rs 50 and the 1L bottle at Rs 200/-. Nimeasy Dish Wash Gel is available on ITC E-Store – www.itcstore.in and across stores in the markets of West Bengal. It is also available on E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket and Grofers.

*Basis lab study with sample foods. ^Basis lab study with sample bacteria.