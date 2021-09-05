Suvendu Adhikari | Subhendu Adhikari was summoned to Bhabani Bhaban on Monday in connection with the death of the bodyguard

#Kolkata: The CID has summoned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for questioning over the death of Shubhbrata Chakraborty. He has been summoned on Monday. The murder case of Shuvendu security guard Shubhbrata Chakraborty was filed in Kanthi this year. The CID began an investigation. The CID is summoning Shuvendu Adhikari for questioning on how Shubhbrata died, his relationship with the security guards, etc., informed sources said.

Earlier, CID officials had contacted Shuvendu Adhikari at his house twice in July.

Shuvendubabu’s bodyguard died on 14 October 2016. Shubhbrat was shot on the 13th He died on the 14th when he was brought to a private hospital in Calcutta When he was first taken to Kanthi Hospital, doctors advised him to be taken to Calcutta. But Subhendu’s bodyguard Shubhbrat could not be saved as the ambulance did not arrive on time.

Three years after her husband’s death, the FIR was lodged by Subarna Kanjilal Chakraborty. CID named in the investigation. The officers have already held talks with Shuvendu Babu. It is learned on Saturday that he is being called to Bhabani Bhaban on Monday to give another wide talk.

Dilip Ghosh’s statement in this context is that a police case is filed against all those who join our party. Even when Mukul Roy was in our team, there was a police case against him. Now that he has left the party, there is no case against him. Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Monday. He may face ED in the capital over coal.