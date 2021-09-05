Tmc By Polls: Mamata in Bhabanipur, Trinamool relies on whom to win the remaining two centers?

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s name was announced as the Trinamool candidate in the Bhabanipur by-election. At the same time, the ruling party also officially declared candidates in Jangipur and Samsherganj, two centers where elections were not held. Jangipur’s Trinamool candidate Zakir Hossain and Samsherganj’s ruling party candidate Amirul Islam.

The Election Commission has announced the day of by-election on September 30 at Bhabanipur Center. Elections will also be held in Samsherganj and Jangipur centers of Murshidabad on the same day. Voting was suspended due to the death of a candidate from those two centers before the polls. As soon as the polling day was announced in these three constituencies, discussions have started in all the camps about who is going to be the candidate.

Discussions are also going on inside the Gerua Shibir (BJP) for three seats. However, the high voltage Bhabanipur center is at the center of the discussion. Where the Trinamool candidate is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself. Therefore, the practice of who will be the BJP’s candidate from Bhabanipur center has started from Saturday inside the Gerua camp.

Read more: ‘If you have the power, bring forward 10 paise transactions’, is going to ED

However, there is confusion over the BJP candidate in the high-voltage Bhabanipur constituency in the by-elections, but the BJP candidates in the other two constituencies, Jangipur and Samsherganj, will remain unchanged. Sujit Das was fielded in the Jangipur constituency and Milon Ghosh was fielded in the Samsherganj constituency.

According to the BJP leadership, the old declared candidates will contest in Jangipur and Samsherganj. Gerua Shibir will also start the campaign very soon. The party’s state president Dilip Ghosh said the BJP was ready for the by-elections. Candidates from Samsherganj and Jangipur are fairly fixed. In Bhabanipur too, the name of the candidate will be finalized soon. But not from here, the candidates will be announced from Delhi.