West Bengal Weather: Will the weather suddenly change tomorrow? Final warning in Bengal, fishermen will not go to sea …

#Kolkata: Heavy rains are forecast in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. Fishermen are not allowed to go to sea due to low pressure. Partly cloudy sky in next 48 hours. There may be light to moderate rainfall in the state. There is a possibility of one or two heavy rains in the hilly areas of North Bengal.

Cyclones in the North Bay and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal. The effect is likely to create a depression in the North Bay on Monday. Seasonal axis again in North Bengal. This axis extends from Gaya through Malda to Manipur. A lot of water vapor is entering the south-east air. The effect of the possibility of rain from thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. A slight chance of a couple of showers. There will also be discomfort for moisture. The temperature will rise. The minimum temperature this morning was 26.2 degrees Celsius. One degree higher than normal. Yesterday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees higher than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 82 to 95 percent. There has been little rain.

Heavy rains are forecast in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. The low pressure will cause rains in three coastal districts North and South 24 Parganas East Midnapore. It will rain in the villages of West Midnapore, Howrah, Hughli and Nadia. Light to moderate rain with scattered thunderstorms is also forecast for the next 48 hours. Chance of rain from thunderstorms locally as water vapor enters the south wind. There will be light to moderate rain. There is little chance of rain in all districts including Kolkata. Rainfall will also increase in Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday. As there is more water vapor in the air, the discomfort caused by moisture will increase when the sun rises.

Rain will increase in North Bengal from Tuesday. There is a possibility of one or two heavy rains in North Bengal in the next 48 hours. Scattered heavy rains are forecast in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts. Scattered heavy rains may occur at one or two places in Alipurduar.

Heavy rains are forecast in Sikkim, Saurashtra, Kutch and Rajasthan in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains are forecast in central India from Sunday to Monday. There will be heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha in the next few days. Rainfall may increase in eastern Indian states like Orissa and northeastern Indian state of Assam Meghalaya. Rainfall will increase even before the depression builds up in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Pondicherry.