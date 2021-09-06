Congress and Left Front have not yet decided on filing candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur ৷ Who is the candidate against Mamata in Bhabanipur? Hesitant Congress, pulls the left – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Who is the candidate of the united front against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur? It depends a lot on the Congress If the Congress does not field a candidate, the candidate will be fielded on behalf of the Left Front However, even among the leftists, the tug-of-war has started with the nomination of candidates in Bhabanipur Because besides CPM, Forward Bloc is also willing to field candidates in Bhabanipur constituency

The Bhabanipur seat was vacated by the United Front in the Assembly elections. Therefore, the Congress is being given priority in fielding candidates in the by-elections as well A few days ago, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the provincial Congress, had questioned about not fielding a candidate in Bhabanipur. In the end, the provincial Congress has a meeting today to decide whether to field a candidate in Bhabanipur The final decision will be taken there In the end, if the Congress does not field a candidate in Bhabanipur, then the Left Front will field a candidate. But which party candidate on the side of the Left Front has been made with Tanaporen 7

Because if the Congress does not field a candidate in Bhabanipur, the CPM-8 is well prepared to field a candidate But the left-wing Forward Bloc is also claiming the seat A meeting of the Left Front has been called for tomorrow, Tuesday to bridge the gap between the two Left partners.

But one thing is for sure, whoever the Congress or the Left Front is contesting in Bhabanipur, he will fight in the name of a united front. Because even after the final setback in the Assembly elections, no party has yet come out of the officially united front.