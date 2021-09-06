Election commission issues notification for West Bengal bye elections By-election notification issued, Commission observes law and order in three centers including Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Monday, the Election Commission issued a notification for the by-election in Bhabanipur. The commission said in a statement that the polls would be held on September 30 from 8 am to 6:30 pm. On the other hand, in the eyes of the commission, this time the law and order of the three centers.

According to the commission, the concerned district election officers have been directed to send law and order reports every week to Khabar Jangipur, Samsherganj and Bhabanipur. Besides, a detailed report has been sought from the concerned district administrations on whether there has been any incident of political violence or the law and order situation. In addition, the National Election Commission has written to the Chief Secretary of the state stating that no new funds can be allocated for the development of the areas where elections and by-elections are taking place.

As soon as the notification of voting was issued, the main focus of the commission was on the law and order situation in the three centers. In particular, the commission is paying extra attention so that no unrest is created in the center of the vote. The commission has already asked for a detailed report on the number of sensitive booths in the three centers and the number of sensitive areas. According to the commission, there are 329 booths in Samsherganj of Murshidabad and 363 booths in Jangipur. The commission has once again directed the concerned district administration to send the report on how many booths are sensitive in these two assembly constituencies in Murshidabad.

The commission has already issued a notification on Saturday stating that no campaign can be started before September 20. In addition, if a political meeting or assembly is to be held outside, a maximum of 500 people cannot be kept. The commission also said that processions with bicycles and bikes cannot be held.