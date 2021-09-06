Mamata Banerjee to start campaigning in Bhabanipur from Wednesday Starting with the work meeting, Mamata will be playing in Bhabanipur from Wednesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The leaders and workers of the party had already started campaigning This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking the field in Bhabanipur herself According to Trinamool sources, the Trinamool leader will probably start campaigning for the by-elections herself from next Wednesday.

The Election Commission announced the day of by-election in Bhabanipur last Saturday The by-election will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur With the announcement of the polling day, the ruling party has started a strong campaign to win the Chief Minister

According to Trinamool sources, a working meeting was organized at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla under Bhabanipur assembly constituency on Wednesday. Mamata Banerjee herself can be present there The Trinamool leader herself can decide the tactics of the by-election in a face-to-face meeting with the party leaders and workers. Undoubtedly Trinamool 6 with Mamata Banerjee’s victory in Bhabanipur Despite this, the grassroots leadership is reluctant to show any attitude in preparing for the by-elections. The Election Commission has set several restrictions on the campaigning of by-elections As a result, it is not possible to hold any large gathering Besides, the Chief Minister himself is quite busy Keeping all these things in mind, the grassroots leadership is fixing the propaganda strategy

While the Chief Minister himself has started campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-election, the opposition has yet to announce the names of the candidates. As a result, the Chief Minister has started in Bhabanipur from the very beginning Since he is a candidate himself, the interest of the whole country in the Bhabanipur by-election is also high. If Mamata herself goes into the campaign, that interest will increase even more