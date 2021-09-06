Nabanna is eager to speed up the administrative work! The state will evaluate the work from the office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nabanna is eager to speed up the administrative work of various departments of the state. This time the state decided to evaluate various works and projects for him. The Chief Secretary will evaluate the projects under different departments to monitor how they are being implemented. According to sources, the process is being started from September 13. An administrative calendar has been created for this. According to sources, this calendar has been made in detail about the day, time and project of the month. It is learned that this meeting has been started initially with the school education department. A detailed report on those projects has also been directed to be sent at least two to three days before the evaluation meeting, sources said.

For example, on the first Monday of every month from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, the Chief Secretary will evaluate various projects of the Education Department. It will include discussions on projects such as mid-day meal, various scholarships, student credit cards, sources. Besides, on the first Tuesday of the month, the chief secretary will evaluate various programs of the technical education department. The Chief Secretary will evaluate Swapnabhor, Utkarsh Bangla and Sramik Suraksha Yojana. Besides, on the first Wednesday of every month, the Chief Secretary will hold an evaluation meeting on various projects of the health department and the situation in Corona. Among them, he will evaluate the health partner, Bengali maternal project, health infrastructure, corona situation. Similarly, the Chief Secretary will evaluate the work of 19 nodal offices including Land Revenue Department, Child Protection and Family Welfare, Finance Department, Urban Development Department, Agriculture Department, Industries Department, Forest Department and Transport Department. Such is the news in Nabanna Sutra.

According to sources, the administrative calendar has already been sent to various districts. It has been suggested that the district governors of different districts may convene a meeting at this time, especially after understanding the situation. The state government has already launched several new projects. Multiple projects including Student Credit Card, Lakshmi Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu are running in the state at the moment. Nabanna wants to see first-hand the implementation of those projects. In particular, the Chief Secretary will evaluate the work of the office every month to see in a perfect way how much service is reaching the general public through these projects. At least that is the news of the administrative quarters.

