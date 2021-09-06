Parnasree Death: Bloody Body Of Mother And Son Rescued In Behavioral Flat

Kolkata: Unusual death of mother and son in Behala Parnasree area. The decapitated bodies of the mother and son were recovered from a flat in a local residence on Monday night The deceased were identified as Sushmita Mandal, 45, and Tamojit Mandal, 13

According to police sources, the Mandal couple lives in a three-storey flat of the residence Homeowner Tapan Mandal was the first to see the frozen bodies of his wife and son when he returned home from work that night.

Bank employee Tapan told the police that when he returned home from work, he saw the door of the flat open He entered the house and saw the bloody bodies of Sujata Devi and Tamojit lying on the bed The bodies of two people were lying in two rooms The house is floating in blood In addition, blood stains and blood-stained clothes were found in the dining room and near the basin

Middle-aged Sushmita Devi and ninth-grader Tamojit both have deep wounds to their necks. Neighbors gathered after hearing Tapanbabu’s cries The news was given to Pornshree police station 7 Police reached the spot

Preliminary investigations revealed that before Tapanbabu’s shout, the neighbors did not hear any shouting or any other scuffle. From this, the idea of ​​the police, any face familiar with the incident is involved

In this case, more than one aspect is coming up In the house where the mother and son were found dead, the belongings were looted The initial idea in the police is that besides murder, looting has also been carried out in the house Two bodies have been sent for autopsy The idea of ​​the police is that when the autopsy report comes, there will be a lot of fog Forensic team 7 arrived at the scene late Monday night to collect samples