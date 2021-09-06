sings folk song on CM Mamata Banerjee campaign in Bhabanipur | Oh lovely! Madan Mitra sings ‘Hritamajhare Rakhab’, but who? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra means new surprises every day. Sometimes he is seen riding a horse in Robinhood attire and sometimes in a bare body, in a yellow dhoti. The politics of Bengal is well known with the colorful mood of the MLA of Kamarhati. Even though he is old, Madan Mitra, who is always green in temperament and in a good mood, sometimes sings rhymes and sometimes sings. On Sunday, he was seen again in a cheerful mood. Ektara in hand, song in throat. Location Bhabanipur. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is the candidate in the by-election. Madan Mitra started his campaign on Sunday at noon on Teacher’s Day.

Kamarhati Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra appeared on DL Khan Road in Bhabanipur at noon. His house is also in that area. However, on this day he went there to campaign on behalf of the party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee. He was seen in a colorful mood, in white-blue Punjabi. Ektara played and sang himself – “I will keep you in my heart, I will not give up.” His followers also joined hands. Trinamool’s new slogan to promote Mamata in Bhabanipur – ‘Development in every house / house girl in Bhabanipur’. And Madan Mitra’s song also seems to reflect that tune. This is not the end. Today, ahead of Teachers’ Day, the popular Trinamool MLA washed the feet of some teachers in the area. And then he wrote the name of Mamata Banerjee on the wall with green paint in his hand.

This is not the end, Mamata Banerjee herself stopped the car on the way to Bhabanipur after seeing the writing on the wall again. The staff, encouraged the supporters. He also went on to warn everyone to abide by the rules. He said to everyone, “Everyone do well. I am always with you. Everyone keep an eye on your body. ”

Seeing the writing on the wall, the leader stopped the car

Earlier, after the announcement of the by-election day on Saturday, the by-election in West Bengal By elections was held on the last day of this month in the evening. The candidate is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself. As a result, the campaign has started in earnest. Firhad Hakim went there in the evening after the announcement of the by-election day on Saturday and started writing on the wall. After that, the MLA of Kamarhati went there on Sunday afternoon and started campaigning loudly.