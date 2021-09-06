Suvendu Adhikari | Calcutta High Court: Shuvendu Adhikari’s big ‘victory’ in High Court, not arrest without court permission!

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s all-India general secretary, appeared before the ED in the coal scandal in Delhi on the same day that the state’s opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari got a big shield from the Calcutta High Court. Incidentally, the CID had called Shuvendu to Bhabani Bhaban on that day. But he did not go. He informed the CID by mail that the matter was pending in the court. There is a hearing in the court today. So he is not appearing. At the end of that hearing, Shuvendu Adhikari got a ‘victory’ in the High Court. High Court Justice Rajasekhara Mantha made it clear that the FIR containing Shuvendu Adhikari’s name was a stay on the FIR. Shuvendu Adhikari will cooperate in the investigation of the FIR which does not have Shuvendu Adhikari’s name. However, neither the police nor the CID can take any action against him. However, the Leader of the Opposition will co-operate with the investigators to his advantage.

Not only this, the High Court also gave Shuvendu a strong defense, adding that if any FIR is filed against Shuvendu Adhikari in the coming days, neither the police nor the CID will be able to take any drastic action without the permission of the High Court. The case will be heard again in 6 weeks.

Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyer Paramjit Singh Patwalia told a bench of Justice Rajshekhar Manthar on Monday morning that a summons had been issued to the state’s opposition leader in the case pending before the court. The FIR that has been summoned is now pending before the court. Upon learning of the summons, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha had then verbally instructed that Shuvendu Adhikari did not need to take any action or respond to the CID summons. At noon, the judge gave the highest relief to Shuvendu.

Incidentally, since the announcement of the results of the state assembly elections, 5 FIRs have been registered against Shuvendu Adhikari. Two FIRs have been registered against Kanthi police station, one each in Nandigram police station, Tamluk police station and Maniktala police station in Kolkata. The state has given such information in the High Court. Although Shuvendu complained in court, these 5 FIRs were made out of political revenge. During the hearing, the judge also raised the issue of revenge. According to the political circles, the protection that Shuvendu got from the court on the day of CID’s summons is of special significance.