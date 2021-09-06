Suvendu Adhikari | Cid: Great relief in the High Court Shuvendu Adhikari, CID sent a summons in the case pending!

#Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was relieved in the Calcutta High Court. The CID sent a summons to the pending case.

Shuvendu Adhikari’s relief and CID’s discomfort. The state’s opposition leader was virtually shielded by the Calcutta High Court’s observation on Monday. CID summoned Shuvendu Adhikari to Bhabani Bhaban at 11 am on Monday. In 2016, he was summoned in the murder case of Shuvendu Adhikari’s former security guard. Shuvendu did not face Bhabanibhavan. On the contrary, the CID brought the allegation of hyperactivity to the High Court.

Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyer Paramjit Singh Patwalia drew attention to the bench of Justice Rajshekhar Manthar around 11 am on Monday and said that a summons had been issued in the case pending before the court. The FIR that has been summoned is pending in the court. Upon learning of the summons, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha informed in a verbal order that Shuvendu Adhikari did not need to take any action or respond to the CID summons.

The final hearing is scheduled for 2pm on Monday. The High Court is likely to have a detailed observation there How to summon while the case is pending? The question was raised on behalf of Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyers. So, Shuvendu is not going to call the CID now. Why summon the FIR challenge in the High Court, which is currently pending? This argument will come to the fore, even so. Shuvendu Adhikari also got legal benefit in the remaining 4 cases due to such action of CID. There have been five FIRs against Shuvendu Adhikari since the results of the state assembly elections were declared. Two FIRs in Kanthi police station, one each in Nandigram police station, Tamluk and Maniktala police station in Kolkata. According to the information given in the state high court. Shuvendu Adhikari has gone to the High Court alleging that these 5 FIRs were made due to political revenge. He has applied for dismissal of the FIR if the CBI does not investigate. The case of triple theft of Kanthi police station is pending in the Calcutta High Court. Justice Kaushik Chanda can announce the verdict of the case any day.