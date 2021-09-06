Why 15 lakhs farmers from West Bengal are not getting money asked state to Center | Why are 15 lakh farmers deprived of the state? PM Kisan’s question to the center of the state …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Again, the state has accused the Center of deprivation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi project. On Monday, the Union Agriculture and Commerce Ministers held a virtual discussion meeting with all the states. State Agriculture Minister Shobhandev Chattopadhyay and Agriculture Secretary were present on behalf of the state from that discussion meeting. Although the Chief Ministers of all the states were invited to the meeting, delegates from all the states except Uttar Pradesh were present. However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed a number of issues ranging from food grain production, but the main topic was the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi project. On behalf of the state, Agriculture Minister Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay told the meeting, “47.2 lakh farmers were named in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi project. The Center has sanctioned 36.51 lakh farmers, but only about As many as 1.5 million farmers have not yet received money for the project. However, Shovan Dev Chattopadhyay claimed that there was no response from the Center after the state raised the issue. “About 1.5 million farmers in the state have been deprived of this opportunity so far. Who told you. “

According to sources, the money from the PM-Kisan project has so far benefited 23.6 lakh farmers in the state. In today’s meeting, the Minister of State for Agriculture gave a detailed explanation to the Union Ministers about the deprivation of PM-kisan funds and what projects have been taken up for the farmers of the state. The meeting highlighted a number of issues including the launch of the Krishak Bandhu scheme for farmers in the state and the Bengal Grain Insurance Scheme. The state agriculture minister highlighted at the meeting that farmers are getting Rs 10,000 a year under the state’s farmer-friendly scheme. Apart from this, the Agriculture Minister also mentioned that the food grain production in the state has increased a lot.

In today’s meeting, the Agriculture Minister mentioned that the income of the farmers of the state has increased three times and the budget allocation for the agriculture sector of the state has increased many times. The Aadhaar of 6 lakh farmers and sharecroppers of the state has been linked with the land of the farmers, the Agriculture Minister mentioned in this context. Earlier, the Chief Minister was vocal about giving the relevant PM-kisan fund money. The Chief Minister was vocal that the PM-kisan fund money was not given to the information conch farmers as much as the information was sent to the farmers. And this time in the meeting of the two ministers of the center, the allegation of deprivation of the farmers on behalf of this state was raised.

Somraj Banerjee